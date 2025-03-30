BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX) is Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXX – Free Report) by 4,565.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the period. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 11.34% of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth $1,014,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAXX stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.78 and a 12 month high of $51.05.

BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF Profile

The BondBloxx IR+M Tax-Aware Short Duration ETF (TAXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking attractive after-tax income while preserving capital through investments in USD-denominated municipal and taxable short-duration fixed income securities.

