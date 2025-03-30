Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million.

Boston Omaha Stock Down 3.7 %

BOC opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.33 million, a PE ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $16.29.

Insider Transactions at Boston Omaha

In other Boston Omaha news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $109,468.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,903,830 shares in the company, valued at $131,500,189.80. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,778. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

