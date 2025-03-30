Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,218,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,744 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Sirius XM worth $50,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 234,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 597.7% in the 4th quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after buying an additional 981,517 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 58,993 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.85%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

