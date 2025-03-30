Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $68.99 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,527 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Tyson Foods worth $68,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TSN opened at $62.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

