Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 17,340 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Chubb worth $60,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,158,897,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,223,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,628 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1,007,698.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,007,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,698 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 41,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 812,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,566,000 after purchasing an additional 810,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $296.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.26 and a 200-day moving average of $281.43.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

