Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,006 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,006 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Builders FirstSource worth $44,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $124.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.58 and a 200 day moving average of $164.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.49 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

