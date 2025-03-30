Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 70 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 272.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

IWB stock opened at $305.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.71. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $337.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.