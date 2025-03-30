Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,073,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,313,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,404,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $186.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.85 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

