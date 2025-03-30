Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $2 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

EPD opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.