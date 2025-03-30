Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its position in Intuit by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.61.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total value of $68,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,804. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $4,800. This represents a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,896 shares of company stock valued at $82,946,716 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $598.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.38. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

