Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 297,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,876,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $329.65 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.05 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares in the company, valued at $17,173,226.38. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. The trade was a 3.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

