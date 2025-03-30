Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 543,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Bullfrog AI Trading Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ BFRG opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.32. Bullfrog AI has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.84.
Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Bullfrog AI
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
