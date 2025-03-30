Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 543,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 846,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ BFRG opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.32. Bullfrog AI has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

About Bullfrog AI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFRG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bullfrog AI in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bullfrog AI by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.