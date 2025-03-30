Bullseye Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,158 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $920.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.