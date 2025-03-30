Bullseye Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,282,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 Price Performance

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 Profile

The Innovator 2 Yr to July 2026 (AJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 2 Yr to July 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.