Bullseye Investment Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:GDEC)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:GDEC – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,439 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December comprises about 2.0% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA GDEC opened at $32.97 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $441.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.42.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (GDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:GDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.