Bullseye Investment Management LLC Has $6.55 Million Position in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,099 shares during the period. FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF accounts for 4.3% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 373,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,767,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 211,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 108,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 102,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.