Bullseye Investment Management LLC Makes New $628,000 Investment in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $3,240,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHI stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.02 million. Research analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.21%.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

