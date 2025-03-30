BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stake Cut by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 803,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,420 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of BWX Technologies worth $89,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in BWX Technologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 20,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,938,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 64,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,038 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.38.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. The trade was a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $99.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average is $114.41. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

