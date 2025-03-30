C2C Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund comprises about 5.6% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

NYSE UTF opened at $25.30 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

