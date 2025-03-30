California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

California First Leasing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CFNB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. California First Leasing has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

California First Leasing Company Profile

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

