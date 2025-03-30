California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 49,714 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Union Pacific worth $293,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 25,966 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $8,556,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.76.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $232.06 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.47.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

