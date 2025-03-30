Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$152.40.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Tire from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$70.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$149.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$151.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$126.25 and a 12 month high of C$169.27.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

