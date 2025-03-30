Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cancom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCCMF opened at $26.11 on Friday. Cancom has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.17.
About Cancom
