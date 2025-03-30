Cannabis Stocks To Research – March 27th

Tilray, Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, Quantum Biopharma, and Gibraltar Industries are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks represent shares in companies involved in the cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabis-related products. These stocks are traded on public markets and reflect both the investment potential and the regulatory risks associated with the evolving legal landscape of the cannabis industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,035,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,657,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Tilray has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $670.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

NASDAQ:ACB traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $4.67. 1,877,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,059. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $261.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACB

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 6,685,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,776,050. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a market cap of $167.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGC

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

NASDAQ:QNTM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 794,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,609. Quantum Biopharma has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QNTM

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of ROCK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 58,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $81.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROCK

Featured Articles