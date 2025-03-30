Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Capitec Bank Price Performance
Capitec Bank stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.33. Capitec Bank has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $96.73.
Capitec Bank Company Profile
