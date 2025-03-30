Catizen (CATI) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Catizen (CATI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Catizen has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Catizen has a total market cap of $45.81 million and $14.16 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,897.80 or 0.99878851 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,541.87 or 0.99450015 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,900,000 tokens. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 314,900,000 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.14539775 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $15,315,085.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

