Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 61.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 62.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares in the company, valued at $8,084,459.68. This trade represents a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.03, for a total transaction of $472,952.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,882.13. This represents a 53.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,608. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $513.96 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $331.08 and a 12 month high of $544.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.70.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

