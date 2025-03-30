Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Insider Purchases A$148,356.00 in Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP – Get Free Report) insider William Hames acquired 28,530 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.20 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of A$148,356.00 ($93,305.66).
William Hames also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 18th, William Hames bought 9,930 shares of Cedar Woods Properties stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.20 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of A$51,636.00 ($32,475.47).
Cedar Woods Properties Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $438.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37.
Cedar Woods Properties Increases Dividend
Cedar Woods Properties Company Profile
Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the acquisition, development, marketing, and sale of housing lots, apartments, townhouses, and commercial properties in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland.
