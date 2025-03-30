Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Celcuity from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Celcuity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Celcuity Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of CELC stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.65.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Celcuity
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.