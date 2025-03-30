Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Celcuity from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Celcuity by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,565,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,700 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,678,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after acquiring an additional 803,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 668,318 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at $8,468,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter valued at $3,450,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

