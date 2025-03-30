Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Receives $23.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 70.54% and a positive return on equity of 58.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cellebrite DI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 301,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 148,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 36,341 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

