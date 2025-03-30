Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $103.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities
Century Communities Price Performance
CCS opened at $66.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $66.07 and a 52-week high of $108.42.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.
Century Communities Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
