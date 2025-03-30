Challenger Energy Group (OTCMKTS:BSHPF) Trading Down 10% – Time to Sell?

Challenger Energy Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BSHPF – Get Free Report) was down 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 16,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 25,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Challenger Energy Group Trading Down 10.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.
About Challenger Energy Group
Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.
