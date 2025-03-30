Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP reduced its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for 0.4% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Chart Industries by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

GTLS stock opened at $147.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.33.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

