Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,460,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,110,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,319,000 after purchasing an additional 271,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,391,000.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

