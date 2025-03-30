Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE CAG opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $33.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
