Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CAG opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $33.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.