Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Chemours from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

NYSE CC opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20. Chemours has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $29.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 7,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 32,590 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,142,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,650,000 after acquiring an additional 618,361 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

