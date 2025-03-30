CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 19,176 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $173,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VTV stock opened at $170.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.29 and a 200 day moving average of $174.73. The firm has a market cap of $271.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

