CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $136.22 Million Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.15% of Equinix worth $136,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,270,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,899,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,441,000 after purchasing an additional 344,114 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 17.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,180,000 after buying an additional 203,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,028.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $822.00 to $834.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.59.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $803.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $895.96 and its 200-day moving average is $908.73. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.42%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,878,652.27. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total value of $1,202,838.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,054 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,950. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

