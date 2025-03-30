CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $199.15 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,440,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $199,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,301,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,124,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,303,000 after acquiring an additional 459,845 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,830,000 after acquiring an additional 108,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,610,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,331,000 after purchasing an additional 376,400 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.87.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

