CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 29,612 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 946,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $382,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $346,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $3,872,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,812,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $360.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

