Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Position Boosted by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,072 shares during the period. Clarivate comprises approximately 4.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Clarivate worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Clarivate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

