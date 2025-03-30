Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $465.87 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,183,835 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 138,943 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Walt Disney worth $465,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,309.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 852,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $81,954,000 after buying an additional 297,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Prescient Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

