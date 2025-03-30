ClearBridge Investments Ltd Has $105.10 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023,896 shares during the period. Ferrovial comprises approximately 2.8% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.34% of Ferrovial worth $105,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ferrovial in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Ferrovial by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FER opened at $45.28 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

