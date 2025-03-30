ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) and SUNation Energy (NASDAQ:SUNE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SUNation Energy and ClearOne”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUNation Energy $60.93 million 0.03 -$8.13 million N/A N/A ClearOne $12.58 million 1.15 -$560,000.00 ($0.18) -3.37

ClearOne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SUNation Energy.

Profitability

This table compares SUNation Energy and ClearOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNation Energy -17.55% -373.78% -19.77% ClearOne -32.88% -25.59% -19.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

4.2% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of ClearOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of SUNation Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ClearOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SUNation Energy has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearOne has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ClearOne beats SUNation Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy Inc. is focused on local and regional solar, storage and energy services companies. Its portfolio of brands provides homeowners and businesses of all sizes with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage and grid services. SUNation Energy Inc., formerly known as Pineapple Energy, is based in RONKONKOMA, N.Y.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices. It provides professional microphones consisting of beamforming microphones, ceiling microphones, and wireless microphones. In addition, the company offers video products, such as video conferencing and collaboration solutions; professional-grade cameras; and AV networking, which deliver the IP A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video, and control over TCP/IP networks. It sells its commercial products to a network of independent professional audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

