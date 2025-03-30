Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CCEP opened at $86.30 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

