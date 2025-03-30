Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Short Interest Up 50.8% in March

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the February 28th total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 843,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $4,688,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,463,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,292,000 after buying an additional 311,082 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 303,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,812,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 283,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. Codexis has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $232.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.12.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 96.35% and a negative return on equity of 71.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

