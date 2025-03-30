Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Up 104.4% in March

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 104.4% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,261. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,603,000 after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,532,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 80,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

