Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Up 104.4% in March

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 104.4% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,261. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
