Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 37.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

RNP stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.