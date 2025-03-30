Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. 47,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,571. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $21.28.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,642,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,007,000 after acquiring an additional 257,385 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $9,611,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $2,339,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 10,669.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

