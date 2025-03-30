Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the February 28th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. 47,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,571. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $21.28.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%.
Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
About Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.
