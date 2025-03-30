Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Short Interest Update

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,700 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 28th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,780,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,603,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,697,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,645,000 after buying an additional 148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,038,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,409,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $217,771,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:FIX traded down $8.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $323.79. 675,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,563. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

